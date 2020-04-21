The graduating Griffons of the spring 2020 semester will have to wait until the fall to formally participate in a commencement ceremony, the Missouri Western State University has announced.

The ceremony, previously set for the first weekend of May, has been rescheduled to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, and will allow all students who qualified to graduate in spring and summer 2020 to mark the formal academic milestone at Looney Complex Arena. Students who completed sufficient credits to earn degrees still will be considered graduates prior to the ceremony.

“Graduating from college is an achievement worth celebrating even in the best of times," said Missouri Western President Matt Wilson. "It is even more remarkable now, when our graduates have overcome not just the normal challenges of the college experience but the extraordinary circumstances created by COVID-19."

The rescheduled ceremony coincides with Family Weekend events at the university. Those unable to participate in the rescheduled ceremony for spring and summer graduates will still be eligible to walk in the December 2020 ceremony for winter semester graduates, the university said.

“While social distancing guidelines make it impossible to celebrate with our seniors and their families in person as we planned on May 2, we hope that they’re able to join us later this year as we commemorate this significant milestone on their educational journey," Wilson said.