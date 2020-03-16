The Supreme Court of Missouri has announced precautionary measures in response to COVID-19.

All in-person proceedings in all appellate and circuit courts, including all associate, family, juvenile, municipal and probate divisions, are suspended, the Supreme Court ordered on Monday.

The suspension will last from Tuesday, March 17, to Friday, April 3, but could be extended if needed.

“Despite the suspension of in-person court proceedings, Missouri courts still must continue to carry out the core, constitutional functions of the Missouri judiciary as prescribed by law and continue to uphold the constitutional rights of litigants seeking redress in any Missouri court,” the order said. “Each courthouse should work with local law enforcement and county agencies to ensure that, to the extent possible, courthouses remain accessible to carry out essential constitutional functions and time-sensitive proceedings.”

The order includes several exceptions, including proceedings necessary to protect constitutional rights of criminal defendants and juveniles and proceedings directly related to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The presiding judge of each circuit court and chief judges of each appellate court are authorized to determine how in-person exceptions are to be handled. Those proceedings are limited to attorneys, parties, witnesses, security officers and other individuals necessary to the proceedings.

Any non-essential travel by judicial employees for work-related function has been suspended.

Similarly, the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri has announced measures in response to COVID-19.

All civil and criminal jury selections, trial-specific deadlines in criminal cases, grand jury proceedings, non-emergency criminal and civil hearings, criminal matters before magistrate judges and bankruptcy hearings and trials are continued through March 29.

For now, all courthouses and offices in the Western District of Missouri are ordered to remain open for business, however the public is encouraged to follow all applicable public health guidelines and precautions.