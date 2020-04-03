The Chinese government still has some answering to do for its role in the global spread of the coronavirus, a Missouri U.S. senator says.

Republican lawmaker Josh Hawley has introduced a resolution in the Senate seeking a multi-national investigation of the role China’s Community Party played in hiding the origins of the killer virus and hastening the global outbreak.

The senator would like to see reparations paid if the Asian country is found to be culpable.

“The damage from this pandemic is going to be astronomical for this country and for many countries, and China should help pay for that because they helped to cause it,” Hawley told News-Press NOW in an interview. “That’s what this commission that I’m introducing is about.”

The international commission would look into the Chinese government’s handling of the virus before March 11. Hawley believes the government hid details of the disease and allowed it to spread.

“They knew about it weeks and weeks before they told the world,” the senator said. “They destroyed the early evidence, and that’s going to cost this nation and the world thousands and thousands of lives. They need to be held to account for that.”

Hawley has emerged as one of the Senate’s leading voices in advocating wariness of China’s activities.

Last fall, the Missourian gave a broadly covered speech about that nation’s emergence as a military troublemaker in that region of the Pacific, and he feels China’s stockpiling of data from apps such as Beijing-headquartered TikTok can be used to nefarious ends.

He also traveled to Hong Kong to view firsthand the Chinese crackdown on dissidents there.

A New York congresswoman, Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, has offered companion legislation in the U.S. House.

“The Communist government of China knowingly withheld critical information needed to combat the spread of the Chinese-born COVID-19 and to this day continues to spread lies and disinformation on the origin of the deadly virus,” she said of the bill.

“This resolution calls for China to provide compensation for the harm, loss and destruction its arrogance brought upon the rest of the world.”