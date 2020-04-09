Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday he is ordering that all public and charter schools remain closed through the end of the school year.

Parson made the announcement during his daily COVID-19 briefing streamed on Facebook. He said despite the closure order, schools should continue their activities remotely through the normal end of their year.

Margie Vandeven, state commissioner of education, said schools should continue to provide all the services they normally would, including meals for students and education through alternative methods.

Vandeven said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought "unprecedented challenges."

"The recommendation made to Gov. Parson today was not made lightly," Vandeven said during the news conference. "This decision was made to continue protecting the health and safety of our students and school staff members."

Every public and charter school in Missouri voluntarily closed its doors last month, weeks before a statewide stay-at-home order was enacted.

Dr. Doug Van Zyl, St. Joseph School District superintendent of schools, said on Thursday afternoon that his district had anticipated the possibility of a statewide closure order for the remainder of the academic year, but that Parson's order came with little advance notice.

"And so now our message going out to our students and families is," Van Zyl said, "we've got a lot of unanswered questions that we're going to have to work through over the next few days and weeks, in regards to what exactly this means for our students and our staff. We just have to deal with where we are."

Vandeven asked schools to continue to be "creative, innovative and persistent" in finding ways to serve students and families. She acknowledged state officials don't have answers to all educators' questions, including those about how to proceed with summer school and how to get broadband access in some areas.

Vandeven said state officials are working to get those answers.

Van Zyl said he believes, for the indefinite future, it will be sustainable to continue to follow the St. Joseph School District's plans for providing aid and guidance to parents and families on matters like nutrition assistance, child care services and continued engagement with online distance learning. At present, the state is requiring districts to continue distance learning through May 15; virtually all other academic requirements have been waived.

Van Zyl said he is operating on the assumption at this point that all normal spring public activities of every kind, including commencement ceremonies, will not take place as scheduled. It remains to be seen if a makeup event can be organized, or if the district can find some other means to honor its graduating seniors.

"The transition events will hopefully be something we can work on and figure out over time," he said. "How do you transition elementary school kids to middle school, middle school to high school, and honor our graduates? Hopefully we'll have the opportunity to figure these things out in this unprecedented situation, as this pandemic continues.

"Hopefully, the pandemic goes away in the not too distant future, and we can start some kind of return to normal. We're not necessarily scrambling, because we anticipated these scenarios, but it will take time to figure out."

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly already had announced that state's schools would remain closed for the rest of the academic year.