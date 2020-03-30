A total of 1,031 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Cases are up by 128 from 903 on Sunday, a 14% increase.

The number of deaths has grown from 12 to 13.

In St. Joseph, confirmed cases have increased from three to four.

The patient is a woman in her 40s, the City of St. Joseph announced in a press release Monday evening. The woman is a resident of St. Joseph with a recent travel history to Kansas City. She is currently under the care of Mosaic Life Care.

Kansas also is seeing an increase. Cases are up from 319 on March 29 to 368 on Monday.

While the growth of new cases nationwide slowed down over the weekend, Missouri is ranked sixth in overall growth.

Over a six-day period, Missouri increased from 166 cases on March 23 to 813 on Sunday, a 389.76% increase. From Saturday to Sunday, Missouri’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 9.57%.

Only 97 U.S. counties reported their first case on Sunday, down from the high of last week: 139 on Wednesday, March 25.

The state with the lowest six-day percent increase was Nebraska at 103.92%. On March 23, Nebraska had 51 cases, which increased to 104 on Sunday.

Indiana had the highest increase last week, 607%, starting off with 214 cases on March 23 and ending Sunday with 1,513 cases.

On Sunday, the United States saw its smallest growth in COVID-19 cases since March 23, a 15.74% increase.

The county-level data from Johns Hopkins tracks confirmed COVID-19 cases by county starting from March 23 and ending on March 29. The six days worth of data doesn’t go far back enough to when the first case was reported in the United States. It also shows decreases in some counties, which are the results of deaths, transfers to another jurisdiction or recoveries.

The data from Johns Hopkins is also lower than data from Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services due to delays in reporting. Cases are generally reported to local jurisdictions first, then to state authorities, and finally to national sources like Johns Hopkins.

Some jurisdictions, like Kansas City, were not included in the data because those jurisdictions don’t have a Federal Information Processing Standards code. Some U.S. cases are also not included because they haven’t been assigned to a jurisdiction.