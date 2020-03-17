Missouri reports 15 coronavirus cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s health department on Tuesday reported 15 positive cases of coronavirus as state and local governments took additional steps to limit large gatherings in an attempt stem the virus’ spread.

The agency has reported cases of COVID-19 in Boone, Cass, Cole, Greene, Henry, Jackson and St. Louis counties, as well as one case in the city of St. Louis.

Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday ordered the closure of Missouri’s 13 casinos as of midnight through March 30. Meanwhile, some nonviolent jail inmates are being freed to reduce the risk of transmission behind bars.

The news came the same day that neighboring Kansas announced it was closing state-owned casinos through March 30. Illinois closed casinos on Monday for at least two weeks.

Missouri Gaming Commission Chairman Mike Leara said the impact of the shutdown could mean up to $1 million a day in lost revenue for the state. He said once local governments began taking actions in recent days to limit public gatherings to no more than 50, it became apparent that the casinos couldn’t remain open.

Leara said he felt especially bad for the thousands of casino workers in Missouri.

“These people, they love their jobs, they make good money,” Leara said. “Man, that’s really tough to tell them they can’t come to work.”