Missouri recorded 57,379 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The number of cases is up by 6,121 from 51,258 last Saturday, resulting in a 12% increase over the past week.

The number of deaths increased from 1,253 to 1,301.

In Buchanan County, 1,076 people have tested positive for the virus as of Saturday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Ten people have died of COVID-19.

Across the country, Johns Hopkins University reports 4,980,180 COVID-19 cases and 161,906 deaths.

Kansas recorded 30,638 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 27,812 the previous Friday. A total of 380 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health releases numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.