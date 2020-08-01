Missouri recorded 51,258 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The number of cases is up by 10,549 from 40,709 last Saturday, resulting in a 26% increase over the past week.

The number of deaths increased from 1,182 to 1,253.

In Buchanan County, 1,056 people have tested positive for the virus as of Saturday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Ten people have died of COVID-19.

Across the country, Johns Hopkins University reports 4,579,761 COVID-19 cases and 153,642 deaths.

Kansas recorded 27,812 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 25,109 the previous Friday. A total of 358 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health releases numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.