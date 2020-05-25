Missouri recorded 12,167 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 179 from 11,988 on Sunday, resulting in a 1.5% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 681 to 685.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 12,476 cases in Missouri and 689 deaths.

In Buchanan County, 628 people have tested positive for the virus as of Monday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 5,046 tests in its service area, with 268 returning a positive result, 4,750 a negative result and 28 still pending. Sixteen people are inpatients in St. Joseph.

Kansas recorded 9,218 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up from 8,958 on Friday. A total of 188 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health announced it is ending daily reporting and instead will release numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.