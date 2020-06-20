Missouri recorded 17,590 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The number of cases is up 1,780 from 15,810 last Saturday, resulting in a 11.3% increase over the past week.

The number of deaths increased from 879 to 955.

In Buchanan County, 805 people have tested positive for the virus as of Saturday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases increased by 21 from 784 the previous Saturday.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 9,986 tests in its service area, with 9,313 returning a negative result as of Saturday. Since last Sunday, 38 more people have tested positive, for a total of 463 positive results. Ten people are inpatients in St. Joseph.

Across the country, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) reports 2,215,618 cases and 119,055 deaths. Cases are up by 151,805 from 2,063,813 on June 13, resulting in a 7.4% increase.

Kansas recorded 12,059 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 11,047 the previous Friday. A total of 254 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health releases numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.