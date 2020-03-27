The number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri has jumped by 168 to 670, up from 502 Thursday. It's a 33.5% increase.

Deaths increased from eight to nine across the state, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Missouri is not alone in seeing daily increases. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kansas increased from 168 Thursday to 202 Friday. Deaths are up from three to four.

According to recent data from Johns Hopkins University, 772 U.S. counties reported an increase in confirmed cases on Thursday.

Those counties averaged a 55.7% increase in confirmed cases, for a total of 80,371. Some counties saw a decrease in cases, due to death or reassignment of the case to another jurisdiction.

These numbers do not include jurisdictions that report without a Federal Information Processing Standards code, and some cities are reporting independently.

Nationwide, 127 counties reported their first case Thursday, down from 141 counties on Wednesday.