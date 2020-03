Confirmed Coronavirus cases increased 23 percent Saturday, according to the latest numbers from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

New cases appeared in Bates, Boone, Green, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, St. Charles and St. Charles counties.

Confirmed cases in Kansas increased 25 percent from 44 to 55. You can view the cases by county below. Not all cases are accounted for on the map, due to pending patient notifications.