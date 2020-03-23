Coronavirus cases in Missouri reached 106 Sunday night, a 17 percent increase from Saturday evening.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, new cases appeared for the first time in Adair and Camden counties. Five of the cases are either awaiting verification for pending patient notification.

One of those cases is likely in Clinton County where health department officials said a 40- to 50-year-old man has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

Kansas cases increased 16 percent, up to 64 from 55 cases. Ford and Miami counties reported positive cases in out-of-state resident, so they aren't represented in the county data, but are in the case totals.

Take a look at the map below: