The total number of COVID-19 cases across Missouri rose from 106 Sunday evening to 183 Monday afternoon, just over an 73% increase.

The total number now includes one case in Northwest Missouri from Clinton County.

The age group with the most cases is those 20-29, who account for 46 cases. Those age 50-59 account for 39 cases. People aged 70 and over account for 25 cases.

Some 32 cases have been linked to travel, with 127 of an unknown origin.

Kansas also released new numbers Monday. The state reports 82 total cases, an increase of 28 percent from the previous 64 cases.

Cases appeared for the first time in Bourbon, Lyon and Pottawatomie. The case in Riley was determined to be a resident from Pottawatomie, and Kansas changed their data to reflect that.