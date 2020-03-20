Missouri's number of COVID-19 cases increased to 47 Friday.

New cases appeared in Jackson County and Pulaski County. The Missouri State Public Health Laboratory and Centers for Disease Control have tested 395 people, with 26 testing positive. An additional 21 people have tested positive through commercial labs.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is updating its website with county testing results each day. You can view their data, along with Kansas' test results, in the map below.

There may be discrepancies in county data compared to total confirmed cases as information is verified and patients are notified. The dashboard created by Johns Hopkins University hasn't been updated yet with Missouri's newest data.