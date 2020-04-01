Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Missouri have reached 1,581. Positive test results are up by 254 from 1,327 Tuesday, a 19.1% increase.

Deaths have increased to 18.

There are at least five cases of COVID-19 in Buchanan County, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services. This includes community cases and one prison inmate who spent time at the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph before being transferred to a hospital in Kansas City.

At least one person at Altec, Inc. has tested positive, resulting in the closure of the warehouse and derricks for sanitizing purposes, according to a message employees received Tuesday.

In the greater Northwest Missouri area, Caldwell and DeKalb counties recorded their first cases yesterday. The Caldwell County patient, a man in his 80s, is in the care of a Kansas City hospital. A woman in her 40s from DeKalb County is recovering at home in self isolation.

Harrison County announced a second case on Wednesday. The patient, a man in his 40s, is recovering at home in voluntary self-isolation.

Cases in Kansas are up from 428 to 482, a 12.6% increase. Ten people in the state have died as a result of COVID-19.