Recently released data shows that while Missouri might’ve been better prepared to handle the COVID-19 pandemic than Kansas, the Show-Me State has more cases than its neighbor but also is testing more people.

Data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, analyzed by insurance comparison website QuoteWizard, ranks Missouri as the fifth most-prepared state for hospital capacity. Kansas ranks 12th, though it has about a third of the total cases compared to Missouri.

Adam Johnson, a research analyst for QuoteWizard, told News-Press NOW that statistical metrics don’t always tell the whole story when it comes to COVID-19.

“The one that does stand out is New York,” Johnson said. “They’re rated number two in the study and they’re arguably the state that’s most overwhelmed health-care wise in the country. So even a state like New York that according to our data is well prepared, they’re reaching health-care capacities.”

According to the data, Missouri has 3.30 physicians and 3.08 hospital beds per 1,000 people. Kansas has 2.72 physicians and 3.38 hospital beds per 1,000 people.

Those numbers include all types of licensed physicians in each state. The hospital beds are not broken down by type.

Missouri and Kansas have taken different approaches on a state level to deal with the pandemic. Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly issued a statewide stay-at-home order last Saturday.

“As governor I left the decision to local health departments for as long as possible,” Kelly said.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson has not issued a similar statewide order. At a press conference in St. Joseph on March 16, he said he believes local governments will make the right decisions.

”Everybody is going to have some responsibility here. No one entity is going to be able to do this alone, we’re all going to be working together to get over this,” he said at the time, adding the state government will intervene if local governments are “overwhelmed.”

According to data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, some 6,500 patients have been tested statewide. In contrast, according to data provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, some 22,000 people have been tested in Missouri.