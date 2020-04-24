For years, Muny Inn bar co-owner Timmy Lawrence has helped supplement his bar’s income with sales from merchandise like shirts.

“It’s just it’s fun to do. It’s just something to put your name out there. And it’s the best advertising. It’s a walking billboard,” he said.

Lawrence was ahead of the curve. While all local bars and entertainment venues are figuring out ways to make money while being shut down, along with curbside alcohol sales they’ve been turning to merchandise to help.

In the past month, bars like Tiger’s Den, Muny Inn and Cafe Acoustic, as well as local performers and groups like Something Else Cabaret have been selling merch to help people show their support and cushion the financial blow they’ve been feeling.

“Buying ‘Something Else Cabaret’ bling helps us through brand recognition. We’re not trying to make a bunch of money, just trying to cover costs and see our brand out in the community,” Sean Connors, founder of the monthly entertainment show, said.

The merchandise varies by group. Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall is selling mechanic-style shirts with random names and occupations with its logo for $20 each. Muny Inn is trying to offload its St. Patrick’s Day shirts that it wasn’t able to sell because of the pandemic. Something Else Cabaret has a variety of items for sale, including cinch bags, shirts, hats, silicone bracelets and baseball shirts with kids’ sizes.

To sell them, bars like Tiger’s Den and Muny Inn are putting them up for purchase during curbside alcohol sales. While it won’t save businesses, it shows a sign of solidarity and wanting to keep them in the local conversation.

“It’s just a point of relevancy,” Lawrence said. “Hopefully, when somebody wears it out to work or when they go to the grocery store, people will remember us, like, ‘Hey, they’re struggling. Hey, they’re needing help.’ And after they feel comfortable coming back out when we open, maybe they’ll come by and just buy a drink.”

Connors said it brings a smile to his face when people wear his brand around, and he is delighted when people put their money into things they believe in.

“My kids wear (our) shirts and such a lot, but when I see patrons and past performers wear our apparel, it’s just cool and heartwarming,” he said.

To order Something Else Cabaret merch, visit www.somethingelsecabaret.com. To order shirts from venues, call them at the numbers listed or visit their Facebook pages: Tiger’s Den, 816-617-2108; Muny Inn, 816-279-9484; and Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 816-671-1141. Items will be available by curbside pickup.