Social distancing due to the COVID-19 virus is hard for everyone.

Dr. James Jura, medical director for The Center in St. Joseph, said people are dealing with the stress of social isolation along with the stress of the pandemic itself.

“Most of the long-term data we have probably does not really apply as much to the short-term isolation,” Jura said. “I think it's much more of the stress of being stuck at home instead of more what we consider social isolation, like not a lot of friends or people to talk to.”

Then there's the problem of being cooped up with family and all the stress that comes with that.

Jura said it's reasonable to employ the same kinds of limits we use around the holidays, such as not discussing politics or other polarizing issues.

“A technique I often encourage people to have is to have some sort of signal or word, a safe word where you're going to kind of stop a conversation,” he said.

Jura also recommends trying to keep a routine, even when life is anything but. If you normally work from 8 to 5, try to work from 8 to 5 at home. Eat lunch at usual time as well.

“Just because you don't have to maybe get up in the morning the way you normally do, still try to go to bed at the same time and get up at the same time,” he said. “Physical exercise is important.”

Dr. Jud Brewer, an associate professor of behavioral and social sciences at Brown University School of Public Health, said there's reason to be concerned with our mental health during this time as well.

“Because social contact is such a fundamental human need, we suffer both physically and mentally without it," he said in an interview on the Health website.

Brewer agreed people should continue to do meaningful things at this time. Constantly checking the latest COVID-19 updates is probably not productive to mental health, he said. Instead engage in meaningful tasks.

“These can range from housework to reading to finally starting that project you've been unable to dig into,” Brewer said. "Staying engaged in the world allows us to use the newer, more logical parts of our brain, making it less likely we will dwell on what's out of our control.”