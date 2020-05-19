Second Harvest Food Bank held a mega mobile drive-through food pantry Tuesday for people around the community.

Cars were waived up one by one outside the food bank's building and then loaded up with food items by the National Guard.

"We are honored to have the National Guard here to help," Second Harvest CEO Chad Higdon said. "It provides a much safer environment for those coming today."

The reason for holding the pop-up mobile distribution is the recent influx of people needing food.

"Almost twice as many families have been coming to us for support for the past few months," he said.

Food donations have been down recently, which has lead to the pantry having to purchase more food.

"We are really trying to take all our additional resources we've got," Higdon said.

There has also been state support from Missouri, Kansas and USDA programs like local manufacturing.

"Our first shipment of produce came from the Farm to Families food box program," Higdon said. "We try to keep a nice balance of protein, produce and dairy."

Items like milk, plant-based burgers, chicken, potatoes and oranges were handed out.

"We try providing them with nourishing foods that they want to take home and give to their family," he said.

To find out more about future food drives, visit www.shcfb.org.