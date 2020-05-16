After looking into requests from a local candidate to move back the upcoming municipal election, the city of St. Joseph says a postponement isn’t possible.

Kenneth Reeder, a local man running for St. Joseph School District Board of Education, recently approached the City Council asking them to urge the state to allow the June 2 election to be pushed back to the August primary. He said it would be safer to wait and to only hold one election during the COVID-19 crisis.

Mayor Bill McMurray told Reeder that he would have to contact the Secretary of State’s office to see if the move would be recommended.

McMurray told News-Press NOW that he has been in contact with both that office and local election officials, and the election will be taking place on June 2.

“Both offices say there’s no way the election can be moved,” McMurray said.

According to McMurray, the election was originally moved from April to June by Gov. Mike Parson, which means he would be in charge of whether or not it can be moved again.

McMurray said votes already have been cast via absentee ballots and too many complications would arise from trying to move the date again.

“If this could be moved, then there would be more than one ballot in August and it would be difficult,” he said. “There would have to be additional machines to count the separate ballots. So, there are a lot of technical difficulties.”

He said he is not overly concerned about the virus spreading at the polls, because safety measures will be followed in order to keep voters safe.

“The Secretary of State’s office said they are sending masks, and shields and sanitizer and so is the local office,” McMurray said. “There are all kinds of precautions being taken for the social distancing and everything that we’re supposed to be following in the order that the governor has made and the city has followed suit.”

People who are concerned, McMurray said, should contact the County Clerk about mail-in ballots or other voting opportunities.