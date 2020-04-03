St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray told News-Press NOW Friday morning that citizens need to continue to follow guidelines from health officials and said he hasn't spoken with Gov. Mike Parson since the governor's visit to St. Joseph in mid-March, though he has participated in statewide conference calls.

Earlier this week, the city announced it would be ramping up enforcement of its shelter-in-place order. The public can call the health department COVID-19 hotline at 816-271-4613 to report businesses they think are violating the order.

"And not essential doesn't mean not important," McMurray said. "It just means that there are certain things we have to have during during a pandemic like sanitation supplies, grocery stores, pharmaceuticals from a drugstore. We may not need to have a haircut."

Parson was last in St. Joseph when he attended a press conference at Mosaic Life Care on March 16, a time when less than 20 people had been tested by the hospital. The governor told those assembled that he was sticking by local governments to make decisions, a determination he's stuck by.

"We have a weekly conference call with many of the mayors from around the state," McMurray said about speaking to Parson. "It's an interesting conference call. You can't really talk on the conference call, you're muted, but you can type in questions on email."

He added that he did send a question to Parson during the last call but it went unanswered. McMurray didn't elaborate on what the question was, but he did say he's participated in call so far and intends to keep doing so.

McMurray also stressed social distancing for St. Joseph residents.

"Well, I think they need to know that it's very important," he said. "This is the primary weapon we have social distancing, to support the spread of this virus. So please, to the extent possible and stay in place."

Thursday, the city announced three new cases in St. Joseph, bringing the the total to eight. A prisoner who spent time in St. Joseph and Cameron is among those who have the virus.

St. Jo Frontier Casino also announced it was laying off 81 workers this week. The city and state are expected to lose tax revenue due to the decline in business.

Kansas has fewer confirmed cases than Missouri, but it also is testing fewer people. Recently analyzed data shows Missouri has more medical capacity to handle the virus than its neighbor.

McMurray said those who are worried about COVID-19 should maintain a routine, stay active if possible and lean on their faith if applicable. While working long hours in response to the pandemic, he said he's in good spirits.

"We're all in this together and we'll get through this," he said. "It'll just take some some courage, and Americans have always shown profiles in courage."