As Coronavirus cases in St. Joseph grow, Mayor Bill McMurray is talking about the city's response to the global pandemic.

Earlier this week, the city announced it would be ramping up enforcement of its shelter-in-place order. The public can call the health department COVID-19 hotline at 816-271-4613 to report businesses they think are violating the order.

Yesterday, the city announced three new cases in St. Joseph, bringing the the total to eight.

St. Jo Frontier Casino also announced it was laying off 81 workers. The city and state are expected to lose tax revenue due to the decline in business.