Apparently the COVID-19 outbreak can’t stop true love.

Buchanan County has seen a rise in marriage licenses issued in the past month compared to last year over the same period, said Recorder of Deeds Becky Dunlap.

Last year between March 20 and April 20, 46 marriage licenses were administered compared to 67 in during the same time this year.

Dunlap said she has seen the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic be a factor in the rising numbers.

“I think some people are losing their jobs, so they’re trying to get on their new spouse’s insurance. So in order to do that, they have to go ahead and get married,” Dunlap said. “Some are just having a small wedding now, and at a later date, they’re going to have the big wedding because the wedding’s already been scheduled.”

Staff in the Recorder of Deeds’ office have been taking information needed for the licensing over the phone and then bringing the paperwork out to the front of the courthouse while using masks and gloves.

Dunlap said it’s an important obligation for the Recorder of Deeds office to be open during the pandemic.

“People are really appreciative that we are doing marriage licenses for them,” Dunlap said.

Those applying for licenses can bring a credit card and the required paperwork and slide it though a window, where Dunlap’s staff then processes everything.

Dunlap said she recommends anyone needing services call to make sure they have everything they need so the process can be handled safely. The number is 816-271-1437.