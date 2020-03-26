Rural counties ill-equipped to handle a large volume of intensive treatment are not yet reporting confirmed cases of COVID-19, but that's likely to change.

The latest data from Johns Hopkins University shows 141 counties reported their first cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,492 counties or 47.4%. The number of counties who haven't reported their first case is at 1,653, or 52.6%.

Many of these are rural counties far from what officials have called epicenters of the outbreak in the U.S.: Washington state and New York.

The AP found more than 7 million people age 60 and older — those most at risk of severe COVID-19 illness — live in counties without ICU beds. AP included ICU beds in coronary units, surgical units and burn units in the count.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 79 Missouri hospitals have 1,859 ICU beds, mostly in metropolitan regions. These areas of the state have seen the largest amount of COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, there are over 500 confirmed cases of the disease in the state.

In South Korea, some died at home waiting for a hospital bed. In northern Italy, an explosion of cases swamped the hospital system. Video and photos from two Spanish hospitals showed patients, many hooked to oxygen tanks, crowding corridors and emergency rooms.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. You can view the map below. Missouri's ICU beds can be seen by the purple circles.