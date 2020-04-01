Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States increased 16.3% Tuesday, a higher increase than both Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday's growth is still lower than any day in the previous week, marking a slower growth rate as local and state jurisdictions issue and extend stay-at-home orders.

Missouri's growth rate of confirmed cases doubled on Tuesday from 14.86% on Monday compared to 29.12% on Tuesday. The average rate of growth for all U.S. states was 18.3% on Tuesday.

Idaho had the largest increase: a total of 515 confirmed cases for a growth of 51.47%. Meanwhile, Alaska had the smallest amount of growth: 119 confirmed cases which is a 4.39% increase.

States with statewide stay-at-home orders showed an average growth rate in confirmed cases of 18.47%, while those without statewide orders grew 17.01%. While those states don't have statewide orders, officials at the county or city-level may have issued orders to stay at home. For example, the city of St. Joseph has issued an order, but Gov. Mike Parson has not issued a statewide order.