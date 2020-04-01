COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. To help our community combat the outbreak, we are providing this content for free. For an interactive map and continuing coverage click here. Please consider supporting our efforts in providing local coverage by subscribing to the St. Joseph News-Press.


Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States increased 16.3% Tuesday, a higher increase than both Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday's growth is still lower than any day in the previous week, marking a slower growth rate as local and state jurisdictions issue and extend stay-at-home orders.

Missouri's growth rate of confirmed cases doubled on Tuesday from 14.86% on Monday compared to 29.12% on Tuesday. The average rate of growth for all U.S. states was 18.3% on Tuesday.

Idaho had the largest increase: a total of 515 confirmed cases for a growth of 51.47%. Meanwhile, Alaska had the smallest amount of growth: 119 confirmed cases which is a 4.39% increase.

States with statewide stay-at-home orders showed an average growth rate in confirmed cases of 18.47%, while those without statewide orders grew 17.01%. While those states don't have statewide orders, officials at the county or city-level may have issued orders to stay at home. For example, the city of St. Joseph has issued an order, but Gov. Mike Parson has not issued a statewide order.