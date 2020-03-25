On Tuesday, 116 U.S. counties reported confirmed cases for the first time, bringing the total to 1,359 counties that have confirmed cases.

This total doesn't include cities like Kansas City that are reporting their numbers separately from the counties they reside in. St. Louis City is considered its own entity and has a Federal Information Processing Standards Code.

1,785 counties aren't reporting any confirmed cases. The small volume of testing plays a role in that number. Cases may go unreported for a period of time, much like the case of a prisoner in Buchanan County.

The CDC reports there are 91 labs that are certified and ready to conduct coronavirus tests. Their labs and US public health labs have administered 88,051 tests, but the most recent data is lacking due to a lag in test times. Currently, 55,243 cases have been confirmed in the U.S.

On March 14, the CDC no longer required confirmation testing through its labs.

Take a look at the county-by-county map below. The data is from the John Hopkins University and compares the data from March 23 and 24. New nationwide data is expected to be released late this evening. State data is expected to be released at 2 p.m.