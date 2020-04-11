For a lot of Christian families, Easter Sunday is a big tradition every spring. But the impact of COVID-19 has forced churches everywhere to redirect how they reach the faithful.

In St. Joseph, Grace Baptist Church is a smaller congregation, but leaders are adapting to the tough times as they prepare for Easter Sunday service.

“We have had less people coming by far,” Richard Eisenberg, the church’s pastor, said. “We are small but closely knit and are coming together in this difficult time.”

Eisenberg said he saw crowds beginning to dwindle at the beginning of March, and that’s when a woman in the congregation started to broadcast his sermons on Facebook.

With more than 500 views on that first video, Grace Baptist Church now plans to go live on Facebook for Easter. This will allow the reach of the church to go to members of the congregation who are not able to come and worship in person.

St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray said many churches in town are prepared to broadcast their Easter services live. He also said he thought churches locally will go along with the city’s stay-at-home orders.

“We have asked all entities, all churches included, to not have gatherings of 10 or more people,” McMurray said.

Across the river in Kansas, there is a debate between Republican lawmakers and Gov, Laura Kelly about the religious gathering ban of 10 or more people.

In Atchison, Kansas, Cid Stein, pastor of Atchison United Methodist Church, has been doing online broadcasts for a couple weeks now because of COVID-19. And he said the church plans to do the same on Easter Sunday while having 10 or fewer people in the sanctuary itself.

Stein said that regardless of arguments between lawmakers, people and congregations need to do the right thing.

“We are sticking with our plan, and our plan has always been about 10 people or less. That is not because of any rule or order, but it is the right thing to do,” Stein said. “This argument seems to be that we have a right to congregate, but we have a lot of rights. That does not mean it is right for us to do it.”

Stein also has a drive-in service planned on Sunday morning on the Missouri River. That will be broadcast on FM radio, and the live feed of the church service can be found on Facebook.

Both Stein and Eisenberg made the point that churches, big and small, are being hurt in donations from people not attending physical worship services. The plate is not being passed around, but there are still avenues for the members to help the fellowships stay afloat.