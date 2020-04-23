STOCKTON, Mo. — Authorities have determined that a man’s death at a Missouri lake was an accident and that he wasn’t shot.

KYTV reported that the Missouri State Highway Patrol said 61-year-old Kurt Surber was stuck and killed by his own vehicle while either trying to launch his boat Wednesday at Stockton Lake or pull it out of the water.

Investigators first thought the Stockton fisherman had been shot near a boat ramp at Price Cove. A family member planned to meet the victim for a fishing trip earlier in the day, but the victim never showed up. His found body was found along the banks of the lake.

Divers later found the man’s trailer and truck in deep water. Investigators initially thought both had been stolen.