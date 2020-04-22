Anthony Gay knows what it’s like to have his freedom restricted, to crave human interaction, and to feel despair.

But he survived his decadeslong ordeal. And, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, he wants Illinois residents to know they will survive theirs too.

Gay, who spent 20 years in solitary confinement after being convicted of stealing a hat and a dollar bill, recently launched a blog aimed at helping people cope with feelings of desperation and isolation amid the state’s stay-at-home order.

His message is simple: Don’t lose hope.

Cranking up Adele’s biggest hits never hurts either.

“I endured isolation in the extreme, so I understand how people feel right now,” Gay said in a telephone interview from his Quad Cities home. “You’ve got to zone in on the good aspects of life to survive.”

For the past month, Gay has buoyed his spirits by taking long drives, videoconferencing with family members and reading stories about people who triumph over adversity. He’s also watching a lot of Adele videos on YouTube, mesmerized by both the website and a voice he had never heard until shortly before he left prison two years ago.

“Like Adele setting fire to the rain,” he wrote in his first blog entry, “hope must set fire to the pain.”

And while it might seem incongruous to compare Gay’s experience to people who complain on social media about finding decent sushi delivery and having already watched everything on Netflix, he is earnest. His desire to help is genuine, even as he acknowledges that pain to him is not just a song lyric, but something that was a constant companion for years.

The Rock Island native entered prison in 1994 as a young man, convicted of robbery after brawling with another teen who told police that Gay took his hat and stole $1. Gay expected to serve as little as 3{ years.

Instead, a fight with a fellow inmate led to Gay’s first stint in segregation, pushing him into a downward spiral that resulted in 22 years in solitary confinement. Shortly after the isolation started, Gay began self-mutilating and attempting suicide.

Alone for 23 hours a day and starved for human contact, Gay took extreme steps to get attention. He cut himself hundreds of times in his 7-by-12-foot cell, slicing open his neck, forearms, legs and genitals. Once, he packed a fan motor inside a gaping leg wound; another time he cut open his scrotum and inserted a zipper.

As his mind began to deteriorate, Gay became antagonistic toward his guards and occasionally threw urine or feces at them, unlawful acts of defiance that stretched his original sentence into more than two decades behind bars in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

“The objective was for me to die there,” he writes in his blog. “However, I survived. The most compelling reason I survived is because I refused to relinquish hope.”

As attorneys petitioned again and again for his release, Gay began to feed off their optimism and often turned to them for reassurance. He also found comfort in Guideposts magazine, a publication started in 1945 by religious leader Norman Vincent Peale and filled with stories of inspiration.

“I never fully closed the door to hope,” he said. “It’s the only way a miracle can walk through.”

It’s much the same for people struggling with the stay-at-home order, Gay said. They need to cling to whatever buoys their spirits, whether it’s a conversation with a good friend or good read.

“People need to remember that social distancing doesn’t have to mean social isolation,” he said.

The order comes at a particularly cruel moment for Gay, who had been out of prison for only 18 months when Gov. J.B. Pritzker implemented the statewide restrictions. A proposed state law limiting how long an Illinois prisoner can stay in solitary confinement just had been named in his honor and appeared to be gaining momentum in early March when Illinois skidded to a stop.

The Anthony Gay Isolated Confinement Restriction Act — which would bar the Illinois Department of Corrections from placing an inmate in isolation for more than 10 days in a six-month period — is now in limbo as the legislative session has been suspended because of the outbreak. Though he understands the reason, the slowdown disappointed Gay who believes he has an obligation to help people in near-hopeless situations.

“It drives me like a heartbeat,” he said.

If he can’t be assisting inmates in solitary confinement at the moment, Gay decided he could still help people struggling with isolation. Romanucci & Blandin, the Chicago-based law firm representing Gay in a Civil Rights lawsuit against the IDOC, agreed to publish his pandemic blog on their website to help spread his message.

“Anthony’s blog is so impactful because he, more than anyone else, knows the challenge of being isolated and the power of person’s mind in that situation,” his attorney Nicolette Ward said. “The hope he had during his years of solitary confinement helped him survive and gave him a vision of better days when he had his freedom. He wants to encourage all Americans to stay hopeful at this challenging time and let people know that things will indeed get better.”

Like all Illinois residents, Gay has struggled at times with the stay-at-home order and the challenges it presents. He had been working at his cousin’s barbershop, which closed in adherence to Pritzker’s order, and has not been able to find another job. He’s currently living with his mother.

He has leaned heavily on his church since his release, but has not been able to worship in-person with the congregation for nearly a month. On Easter, however, he went to his cousin’s church, where he says people were allowed to come in groups of 10 and pray together several pews apart.

It gave Gay the dose of hope he needed.

“Trying to abandon hope and achieve success is like trying to get water without the wet,” he writes. “You can’t have one without the other.”