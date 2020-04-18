The ongoing coronavirus outbreak wasn't going to stop Garnett Hecker from making a miracle of a milestone: Donating his 100th pint of blood.

"I really don't worry about it," Hecker, 83, said on donating blood during the pandemic.

He made his first donation more than 30 years ago.

"My mom had something wrong with her and they had to give her blood transfusions," Hecker said. "So I thought, 'Well there are probably a lot of people like that who need blood.'"

Hecker hasn't stopped donating since, saying he usually gives blood four times a year.

"It doesn't bother me, so I just figured, well, why not do it?," he said. "It's really not a big problem."

Hecker's daughter Renee King said she was especially proud of what he did given the current health crisis.

"A lot of people are not going out and about at all due to the COVID-19 virus, especially older people," King said. "So we were super proud of him for making the effort."

Wearing a mask, Hecker made his 100th donation at the Community Blood Center in St. Joseph. The organization entered him into its "Century Society."

"That is an incredible accomplishment," said Chelsea Smith of the Community Blood Center. "It's not something that's done quickly or overnight. This is a mark of a lifelong dedication to blood donation."

Smith said she appreciated Hecker giving blood during the coronavirus outbreak because it highlights that it's still safe to do so.

Blood-gathering organizations like the Community Blood Center and the Red Cross have reduced mobile drives, but they still are operating blood donation centers, which now feature enhanced screening and safety procedures.

Hecker's message to those who are able to give blood is blunt.

"Just go and do it," he said.

For information on how to donate, go to savealifenow.org or redcross.org.