Man who threw donuts at police officer officially charged

A Wisconsin man who threw doughnuts at a police officer and was arrested for DWI has been officially charged.

Joshua Hamre, 22, is only facing a charge for DWI.

"When I tried to stop the vehicle, the driver held out a bag of black chocolate doughnuts, dumping several out, hitting my patrol car," a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper wrote in a probable cause statement. "(I) contacted the driver as he threw his keys out of the window."

According to the probable cause statement, Hamre was intoxicated on some kind of drug. Hamre's bond has been set at $2,500, with the condition he not consume alcohol while on bail.

Man who followed ambulance to hospital charged with assault

A man who followed the ambulance transporting a shooting victim on Thursday to Mosaic Life Care Hospital is charged with assault on a special victim.

According to a probable cause statement, Luke Crawford, 24, spit on a St. Joseph Police Department officer in the emergency room.

"(The) communication center received a call from ambulance personnel advising the black truck (driven by Crawford) was behind them and running red lights," SJPD Detective Rick Woodley wrote in a court filing.

After officers arrived at Mosaic, Woodley wrote that Crawford passed a marijuana cigarette to a passenger in Crawford's car and that officers placed Crawford under arrest.

"(Crawford) laid on the ground and then suddenly woke up," Woodley wrote. "(An) officer took (Crawford) to the emergency room where he spit on (an officer) and grabbed a victim by the hand, causing an abrasion."

Three others have been arrested in connection with the shooting. A search of online court records indicates formal charges have not yet been filed.