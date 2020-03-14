A man was arrested Saturday afternoon after being chased on foot near the intersection of Seventh and Messanie streets.

The man was arrested after wrecking an allegedly stolen vehicle, according to police on the scene.

Witness on the scene Tylor Bennington said that police allegedly showed up with guns drawn. He also said the vehicle allegedly had syringes and needles hanging out of the car, a loaded gun on the floorboard and items that were stolen from a local store.

“They ran up with their guns and I put my hands up and said I did not have a part of it,” Bennington said.

He said the police allegedly saw the loaded gun with the bag of syringes in the car. Bennington saw the man arrested on the corner of Sixth and Mary streets.

He said the police did not point the gun at him, but they allegedly saw a gun on the floorboard that Bennington confirmed was there.

It was confirmed by the manager at Harbor Freight that the man had backed into someone leaving the store and drove away from the scene.

Bennington said he was the one that had called dispatch when he saw the grey car wrecked near Seventh and Messanie. He said when he arrived there was an older man who had followed the suspect from Harbor Freight until the suspect lost control of his car down the road from the scene.

St. Joseph Police Sergeant Wayne Byrom said that the incident is in an ongoing investigation and the only information he confirmed was that the suspect was in custody and he had been arrested by police after he left the scene of the crash.