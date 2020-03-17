Mall of America closes as Minnesota fights against COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The largest retail and entertainment center in the U.S. shut down Tuesday in support of Minnesota's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic by discouraging people from gathering.

The Mall of America in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington, which draws visitors from across the country and around the world, closed its doors at 5 p.m. Tuesday and said they'll remain shut through at least March 31. It cited orders from Gov. Tim Walz that are aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

“These are unprecedented times that require unprecedented actions,” mall management said in a statement. “We are confident we will get through these challenging times and look forward to reopening our doors to the Minnesota community and the world.”

The Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday that 60 residents had tested positive for the virus, six more cases since Monday. But Kris Ehresmann, the department's infectious disease director, acknowledged that the figure is an undercount because not everyone who is infected gets tested, so many cases go undiagnosed. Three patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday, but no deaths have been reported in Minnesota.

The department moved Tuesday to limit who gets tested due to a national shortage of testing materials. The priorities will be people who are hospitalized, health care workers, and residents of congregate living facilities such as senior housing, nursing homes and other long term care facilities, Ehresmann told reporters.

“Having a positive COVID test for someone who is not hospitalized, who has mild symptoms, is not a magic bullet," she said. “It doesn't inform the treatment, because there is no treatment, and it doesn't change our recommendations for staying home when you're sick."