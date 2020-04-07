Normal activities were upended seemingly overnight because of COVID-19, and newly released data from Google shows Buchanan County residents have been reducing their trips from home, but not less than state averages.

According to the data, which was collected from cellphones, Buchanan County residents have traveled to retail and recreation stores 29% less than before the pandemic. For comparison, Andrew County residents have reduced the same category to 63%.

"I think we've taken some big steps in the right direction," St. Joseph City Councilman Brian Myers said. "But we're still behind where we need to be."

In a statement, Google said it collected the data anonymously.

“The baseline is the median value, for the corresponding day of the week, during the five-week period Jan 3 to Feb 6, 2020,” the company said. “The reports show trends over several weeks with the most recent data representing approximately two to three days ago — this is how long it takes to produce the reports.”

Buchanan County residents reduced their travel to work by 22%, 10 percentage points less than the state average. Myers said that particular stat can be explained by St. Joseph's industrial jobs being deemed essential.

"I think a lot of the businesses that you've seen in St. Joseph that have closed are small businesses," he said. "Places that have less than, 20 to 25 employees and you can close dozens of them and it's still not going to shrink the overall percent substantially because we do have larger industrial employers that are still considered essential."

Trips to grocery stores and pharmacies are up 2% in Buchanan County, while they're down by 12% statewide. Andrew County residents have visited groceries and pharmacies 5% more than before the pandemic.

Of Northwest Missouri counties, Platte County residents increased their trips to the grocery store the most at 15%. Platte County residents have reduced trips to work by 40%.

Myers said an "Italy style" lockdown, where every business besides grocers, pharmacies and banks are closed, is possible, but he believes the city acted in time to ward off that serious of a restriction.

"I think by and large the businesses that have been affected by this, those that have had to shutter their doors, have been largely compliant," Myers said. "My only wish is that we still do have some citizens out there that don't take it seriously, and I hope that they start to take this seriously."