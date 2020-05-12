After receiving funds from the federal government to assist with the impact of COVID-19, Northwest Missouri State University and Missouri Western State University are working to distribute those funds quickly.

According to a news release from Northwest Missouri State University, it received around $4.8 million under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. In relation, Missouri Western University received $1.8 million.

“We have a total of 3,840 students, 2,762 of them received grants in varying amounts,” Darrell Morrison, vice president of Financial Planning and Administration for Missouri Western State University, said. “We made a determination to try to push the grants out and get it into the hands of our students, rather than going through some type of an application process.”

Both universities have based distribution amounts on whether students or full time or part time and if they are eligible for a Pell grant.

In the news release stated, “A majority of the grant funds are being directed to Pell-eligible students, while student’s full-time equivalent enrollment also was a determining factor.”

The Northwest Vice President of Finance and Administration, Stacy Carrick said, “The University determined about 60% of students enrolled at Northwest during the spring semester are eligible for the funding, and all of those students are receiving the assistance.”

While 50% of the funds received will go to students, the other half goes to the university to, which both institutions are working to distribute.

Morrison explains why this aid is important after schools and universities were forced to close campuses due to the pandemic it caused many issues for both students and staff.

“We eliminated all of our student workers, because they were the first to go since they had to go home, and we couldn’t let them back on campus. So, it is tragic, and that’s why the COVID-19 money is so crucial for the students,” Morrison said.