A St. Joseph resident got to celebrate her 96th birthday in a special way this year.

Donning a tiara and a one-of-a-kind birthday shirt, Betty Bryson sat on her front lawn with a birthday cake and balloons.

Bryson’s family holds a big celebration every year for her birthday and this year was no different, despite being under quarantine.

“With everything going on, we thought this was better for her, because it’s a lot safer,” Mary Amos, Bryson’s daughter, said.

When asked what she was looking forward to the most, Bryson said she was excited to see everyone.

“I have a lot of friends and so I hope some of them shows up,” Bryson said.

Family and friends gathered in their cars and created a birthday parade consisting of about 24 vehicles as Bryson sat in her front lawn waving.

Betty insisted on having ice cream and cupcakes given to parade guests.

The birthday girl received cards, gifts and a lot of “I love yous.”

Bryson talked before the parade about some of those gifts, “I’ll get a lot of presents too, I’ve got quite a bit of money already.”

At one point Bryson can be heard telling one car that you never grow old.

Amos shared how Bryson has been handling the current events well.

“She’s been doing real good, so we’re always excited about having her,” Amos said.

As the parade came to a close, a small group of family and friends circled back to see Bryson blow out her birthday candles while singing and cheering.

“We’ve had her around us for 96 years, and that’s quite a blessing,” Amos said.