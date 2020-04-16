Local quilting guild makes masks

A local quilting guild has been working to make masks for different charities since the start of the pandemic.

The Piece Corps Quilters in St. Joseph was established in the mid-’80s and now has 70 members. Of those, 20 members have taken on the mask making project.

“We have a project every year, the charity project, and that project is determined by the membership,” Hazel Meade, a local quilter, said.

One of those projects includes making hospice gowns, but this year they had a new request.

“We got a request from them to make masks as a special project for a short period of time, (so) we’re making masks,” Meade said.

In this short period of time the group has made and distributed 888 masks as of Wednesday.

The masks have been donated to local charities and organizations.

“That was to four hospices, six nursing homes, InterServ, the Pony Express Museum, Mosaic and other organizations,” Meade said.

Since the group is donating masks and not accepting money, they have received donations themselves.

“We’ve received some donations from some companies, which paid for fabric and elastic that we had to purchase,” Meade said. “Most of the fabric we have donated out of our own stashes, but we have had to buy some fabric.”

Meade always tells those she gives masks to, to help others or donate to charities instead.

Meade has made 200 masks herself, but is looking forward to returning to quilting like the other members of the guild.

“It’s not something we want to do forever, because we’re quilters and we like to quilt, we like to teach others about quilting,” Meade said.