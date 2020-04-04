As concerns over protection from COVID-19 rise, there are many who are turning to their own resources for making masks.

One thing officials said the public needs to keep in mind is the constant change as more is discovered about the virus.

As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending people to wear masks even if you don’t have symptoms.

City officials are still asking the public to refrain from buying medical-grade supplies so that hospitals and first responders have what they need.

“We want people at the hospitals and people who are first responders to be able to acquire those personal protective equipment and keep themselves safe,” Stephanie Malita, public information officer of the City of St. Joseph Health Department, said.

According to a local physician, the most effective mask is the N95 that is needed by the health and first response industry.

“There’s some places, in fact, in the United States where some health care professionals have been needing to use homemade masks because that is the last resort,” Francisco Alemán, physician M.D. at Northwest Health Services, said.

While there have been masks made out of different materials, there are still certain options that are better than others.

“We are encouraging folks to use cotton fabric that is tightly woven with a rope elastic or beading cord elastic to make the mask. There are a couple of different sizes of masks that are listed on our site. There are instructions to create a 9 by 6 adult mask and also a 7.5 by 5 child mask,” Julie Gaddie, president of Mosaic Life Care Foundation, said.

Gaddie said they are more than happy to accept donated masks and shares that there is information on masks on their website at mlcfoundation.com.

Though masks may help reduce risk, it does not mean that other recommended practices should be ignored.

“It still does not replace good hand washing and social distancing. So that is still going to be the priority to be able to protect yourself,” Alemán said.