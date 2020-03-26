In the midst of his bar closing and gigs drying up for several of his bands, musician Jason Johnson turned to the only way to perform in a pandemic — streaming a live show on social media.

“We’re not congregating at Unplugged right now for musical performances and drinks, (but) people at home are still enjoying us, getting on Facebook, making some noise and having a good time on there,” he said.

With St. Joseph and Kansas City music venues on lockdown and social distancing encouraged, the past week has proven to be high times for live concert streams, with St. Joseph-based performers like Stephanie Gummelt, John Goolsby and The Ramey Memo getting in on the action, as well as national performers like Dreamgirl, Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard and Miley Cyrus.

Usually performed in the artists’ living rooms, the low-frills concerts find the performers stripping the songs down to their bare elements, often taking requests and accepting donations for either a cause or to help them pay bills that live shows would normally cover.

For Johnson, a member of the outlaw country-rock band Grindstone Creek and the reggae band Kalani & The Mainlanders, it’s helping him and his viewers keep a sense of normalcy in a time when most of them are stuck at their homes.

“I’ve had several people make comments on our live streams, that it is helping them feel a sense of some kind of normalcy. And that’s huge,” he said.

This weekend, two St. Joseph-based performers will take to Facebook Live to stream concerts. Having to cancel all of its shows in March and April, Radkey will be streaming a performance from its home, accepting donations for both the band and recordBar employees in Kansas City, in what it’s calling “The Quarantine Stream.” It will be streamed at 8 p.m. Friday, March 27, at facebook.com/radkeyband.

On social media, the band laid out the effect the shutdown is having on independent, touring musicians.

“We are full-time, independent artists. Everything we do is funded solely by us. We have to buy the merch and music to get it to you. We pay all the expenses for touring and everything that comes with the process of putting new music out. With that, live shows make up 99% of our income,” it stated.

On the country side of things, Phil Vandel has had to take his weekly gigs at local spots like Jake’s Steakhouse to Facebook Live for 90-minute “Quarantine Sessions” with his wife, Joy Vandel. Their next performance will be at 7 p.m. Friday at www.facebook.com/philvandel. They also will be accepting tips on PayPal and Venmo.

Johnson said for out-of-work musicians, the tips generated through the streams help keep them going.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to get some lovely tips through Venmo and PayPal on my Facebook Live performances that we’ve been doing last few days and we’re gonna try and keep doing that,” he said.

On an emotional level, Johnson said because musicians are so feedback-based, knowing there are people out there getting joy out of them performing is a big boost in a turbulent time.

“It helps in the emotional support of things to know that there’s actually an audience out there getting a kick out of it,” Johnson said.