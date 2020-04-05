Despite being closed, local libraries are working hard to keep people reading.

All libraries in Saint Joseph will be closed until at least April 30.

"We are doing some stories online that with children's librarian, Sarah, for kids and babies through Facebook," Michelle Mears, director of the Rolling Hills Library, said.

Library staff are looking into some other streaming activities. One would include a Facebook Live book discussion with some regular monthly attendees.

"We are trying our best to adapt to these new circumstances," Mears said.

Those wanting to utilize online services must have a e-card. Applications for Rolling Hills are online at rhcl.org.

Online access includes e-books, music, magazines and more.

"With some much time on your hands, it's something that helps pass that time very quickly," Mears said. "It's a great activity for all ages."

Mears suggests making it a family activity by reading along with kids and taking turns on chapter books.

"No matter what the subject, it can always be enhanced by additional reading," Mears said. "We just really hope that if people can't do our curbside pick up they go online with their library card."

The St. Joseph Public Library also is offering services online. There is virtual programming on Facebook and YouTube. Visit the website at sjpl.lib.mo.us to connect to both.

Patrons who are able also can access electronic and downloadable materials via the website at sjpl.lib.mo.us/databases. The library is offering e-content only cards for anyone living in St. Joseph who does not currently have an active library card. Anyone interested should send an email to mrevels@sjpl.lib.mo.us with their name, address and birthdate, and a library card number will be emailed.

Those needing to contact the St. Joseph Public Library should call 816-232-4038 or send an email to mrevels@sjpl.lib.mo.us.