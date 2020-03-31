Officers from the St. Joseph Police Department and the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office received mask donations on Tuesday.

A group of anonymous donors came together and collected around 2,000 masks to give to local law enforcement.

It is important to officers that they have protective gear that will allow them to continue to serve.

"It helps us protect our members so they can go out and continue to serve and make sure that they're able to respond effectively to calls." Sheriff Bill Puett with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, said.

It has been difficult for first responders to continue to have protective gear during a time of high demand.

"It actually provides us a lot of comfort because we have some resources, but not really anticipated something that could hit this hard on resources," Chief Chris Connally, with the St. Joseph Police Department, said.

The local officers were happy to receive help from the community while they face extra challenges due to COVID-19.

"We're just very appreciative. It's another example of the community coming through to support law enforcement," Connally said.

If you would like to donate supplies, call the nonemergency numbers at the police department and sheriff's office.

"We obviously can use anything we can get our hands on right now and we want the communities to stay safe and make sure that they're taking care of themselves," Puett said.

The St. Joseph Police Department's nonemergency number is 816-271-4777 and the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office number is 816-236-8812.