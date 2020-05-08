Local health care facilities in St. Joseph have told News-Press NOW they have adequate amounts of personal protective equipment.

Mosaic Life Care spokesperson Joey Austin said the hospital group is in a good place when it comes to PPE.

“At this time, Mosaic is in a strong supply position to manage times of crisis and high demand,” Austin said in an email. “In order for us to remain that way, we need the communities we serve to do everything they can to follow CDC recommendations on handwashing and social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The more we can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 the better positioned we are to treat those who do need help.”

Northwest Health Services Mobile Health Center Manager Jacob Parks said Northwest Health Services has been pretty fortunate in having an adequate amount of PPE. He said they have received N95 masks, face shields and coveralls from multiple different places whenever it becomes available.

“Unfortunately, the price has really skyrocketed in the last few weeks on PPE so, you have to watch out for that,” Parks said.

Parks said Northwest Health is looking to conserve PPE the best they can and follow the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Parks said it has not been any easier now than in the beginning of the pandemic, and it is a contstant balance to ensure there is enough stocked up PPE.

“It’s a difficult balance because you don’t want to build up a big surplus supply,” Parks said. You don’t want to take it away from another agency somewhere else that needs it, but on the other hand, you want to make sure you have enough on hand for everybody in the facility, So it’s just a balancing game.”

Parks said it is important people continue to wash their hands when wearing PPE.