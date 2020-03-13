As the coronavirus causes more complications for events and businesses, a local food bank is concerned it will see fewer donations.

Second Harvest Community Food Bank is currently gathering as much information as they can about the virus.

CEO Chad Higdon said they are looking to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Missouri Department of Health for guidelines on precautions they can take.

"Right now, our focus is really on three tasks. It's reducing each person's risk of getting sick, helping households with basic needs during a pandemic, and then minimizing and coping with larger societal disruptions," Higdon said.

Higdon said they are trying to limit the number of social interactions.

"When we look at our service, (we're trying) not gather folks in that brick and mortar setting of the pantry," Higdon said.

The other major concern with possible school closings is feeding children who rely on school lunches.

"We're going to reach out and see what we can do to help and try to be there as best we can, and really looking for that additional guidance from the USDA in cases or some efforts, really kind of come forward to the food bank system that really go out and try to help kids in need," Higdon says.

The food bank plans to serve as best they can, despite possible limitations.

"We hope to continue through whatever happens and make sure families know that we're here to help, whatever they're struggling with, we're going to try to be there to respond as best we can," Higdon said.

For now the food bank has no plans on closing.