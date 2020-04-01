The Harrison County Health Department confirmed a second positive COVID-19 case in the county Wednesday.

The affected individual is a male between 40 and 49 years old. He is under voluntary self quarantine. The Harrison County Health Department said in the news release that officials are working quickly to identify and notify those who should self quarantine due to being in contact with the individual.

It was announced on the Caldwell County Health Department's Facebook page that there is a positive COVID-19 case in that county. The person is a man between 80 and 89 years old.

Starting Wednesday, Wright Memorial Hospital in Chillicothe began conducting a temporary drive-thru testing facility in the old Washington Street restaurant parking lot (next to Hy-Vee). The site is available to those who have been referred by their doctor. The location will be reserved for those who have a temperature over 100 degrees and a new cough in the last 14 days.