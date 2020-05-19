As the state slowly opens back up, masks are looking to be more essential when out in public.

Electronic Quill, a local screen printing company that is co-owned by a Friends of the Animal Shelter volunteer, is making masks to support the shelter and Wags to Wishes.

Debbie Bouillon and her husband, Kip, own a full-service advertising company that provides printing and embroidery for anything that can be printed on.

“(Bouillon) offered to make FOTAS and Wags to Wishes masks as a fundraiser for us. So far, she’s raised about $200 for FOTAS and will continue to make masks and donate all proceeds to FOTAS,” Whitney Zoghby, president of the Friends of the Animal Shelter, said.

The idea of behind making and selling masks was to find a fun and creative way to incorporate it into everyday life and to help volunteers at the shelter.

“For volunteers, you have to wear masks, and I was like, ‘Oh, I got to wear a mask at the shelter. Well, how about if I do a cool mask? Well, how about if I make masks for everybody at the shelter?’ and then I emailed Whitney and it just kind of ballooned from there,” Bouillon said.

The shelter is still working by appointments only, but is now running with full staff and volunteers.

In addition, Animal Control and Rescue is now back up to full staff and taking all calls and with this, they are getting more animals in the shelter.

Both the shelter and the rescue have had to delay fundraisers and events that normally would have happened this time of year.

“Normally, we have the rabies clinics in May and we did actually have to postpone those. We haven’t really set a specific date yet, but tentatively, we’re shooting for the fall,” Stephen Norman, with St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue, said.

The shelter has postponed the 6th annual Run/Walk for the Paws 5K to June 20.

“I’ve also added a virtual 5K option for folks that still would like to support the cause, but aren’t able to make the new date or want to participate away from any crowds,” Zoghby said.

There around 200 participants registered so far, and Bouillon will be making masks for this event as well.

“It’s just really been nice to get the word out about the shelter and do something that I can do for the shelter,” Bouillon said.

For more information about the 5K, visit the shelter’s Facebook page.