Local businesses have been taking measures to prevent the coronavirus.

Small business owners from the Downtown area have been talking among themselves on how to serve the community and run their businesses during the pandemic.

To see a full list of how the pandemic is affecting the region, click here. If you're business is changing operations due to the outbreak of COVID-19, send an email to closings@newspressnow.com.

Local business Manic Snail announced on their Facebook page this week that the store would be temporarily closed from March 13 until March 22. Owner Dana Massin said she felt that closing the store temporarily would be one of the best ways to keep the community safe.

“We closed a little earlier than some, so I didn’t want to make a big deal about it. It’s not a political statement. It’s not suggesting anyone else should have closed on Friday. It was just more we felt like that was the right thing to do,” Massin said.

One of the ways Manic Snail plans to keep business as usual is by implementing an online store and doorstep delivery service. Massin said the delivery times would deliver locally with delivery times within 15 minutes, not making contact or going into homes.

“I think buying local more than ever, wherever possible is, the best thing to do for our local business owners. If you have an opportunity to pick up food from a local business or have a delivery service to you, every little bit will help the local business owners who might be struggling during this time and fearful of losing income and customers,” Massin said.

Another local business Eclipz Gourmet Popcorn has been taking extra precautions by sanitizing thoroughly and decreasing the time employees and customers have face-to-face.

Owner of Eclipz Popcorn Dillion Cox said one of the most challenging parts of being a small business owner during the pandemic the uncertainty of the situation.

“It’s kind of a day-by-day change, everything is changing every 24 hours. So every time you get on social media or you look at other news markets, there’s more information coming out all the time, and that’s just the realistic factor of what’s going on currently,” Cox said.

Cox said the small business community Downtown is close and has helped each other during this time.

“We’re just a really, really strong knit community and everyone’s got great ideas. Everyone is talking with each other to figure out where we’re going,” Cox said.

Jake’s Steakhouse and Sports Bar has been trying to keep things as normal as possible during the pandemic. Manager Bo Mackey said the restaurant attendance has been the same.

While trying to keep as usual, employees at Jake’s Steakhouse have been taking extra precautions with their cleaning schedule.

“We’ve been a little bit hyper vigilant on just about everything that we do around here. (We’re just) making sure that, you know, staff and everybody’s washing their hands, not touching their faces. Just everything that has been recommended already by the CDC and in the health board,” Mackey said.