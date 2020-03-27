A local restaurant and a brewery are coming together to support their own.

Liberty Cap Brewing partnered with Pappy’s Grill and Pub to give back to those in the restaurant industry.

“Liberty Cap approached us last week and asked if we wanted to participate, and they offered us a $500 credit for employees of restaurants in town to come in and eat on their dime, so to speak,” Steve Margulies, owner of Pappy’s Grill and Pub, said.

The deal will last until it reaches its $500 limit, according to Margulies. Restaurant employees need to show their work ID or pay stub when they pick up their order, and there is a limit of $20 per order.

Margulies understands the struggles workers in the local food industry are facing right now, and he is happy to work with Liberty Cap Brewing.

“It was a no-brainer to us. I mean, they’re very generous in what they’re doing ... so we’re happy to do it,” Margulies said.

On a Facebook event page, Liberty Cap Brewing stated: “It’s our nod to the people that have helped Liberty Cap Brewing by promoting and selling our products.”

According to Margulies many haven’t taken advantage of the deal yet.

“We’re hoping it’ll do better next week as things pick up,” Margulies said. “As people get a little more acclimated to being home ... if we’re not making money, it just doesn’t pay to be open every day, so we’ll see.”