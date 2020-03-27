Cooks at Pappy's are working way to help community
Buy Now

The staff at Pappy’s Grill and Pub are cooking meals for the community, including meals that have been ‘comped’ for restaurant and bar workers.

 Makayla Hancock | News-Press NOW

COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. To help our community combat the outbreak, we are providing this content for free. For an interactive map and continuing coverage click here. Please consider supporting our efforts in providing local coverage by subscribing to the St. Joseph News-Press.


A local restaurant and a brewery are coming together to support their own.

Liberty Cap Brewing partnered with Pappy’s Grill and Pub to give back to those in the restaurant industry.

“Liberty Cap approached us last week and asked if we wanted to participate, and they offered us a $500 credit for employees of restaurants in town to come in and eat on their dime, so to speak,” Steve Margulies, owner of Pappy’s Grill and Pub, said.

The deal will last until it reaches its $500 limit, according to Margulies. Restaurant employees need to show their work ID or pay stub when they pick up their order, and there is a limit of $20 per order.

Margulies understands the struggles workers in the local food industry are facing right now, and he is happy to work with Liberty Cap Brewing.

“It was a no-brainer to us. I mean, they’re very generous in what they’re doing ... so we’re happy to do it,” Margulies said.

On a Facebook event page, Liberty Cap Brewing stated: “It’s our nod to the people that have helped Liberty Cap Brewing by promoting and selling our products.”

According to Margulies many haven’t taken advantage of the deal yet.

“We’re hoping it’ll do better next week as things pick up,” Margulies said. “As people get a little more acclimated to being home ... if we’re not making money, it just doesn’t pay to be open every day, so we’ll see.”

Maykayla Hancock can be reached at makayla.hancock

@newspressnow.com. Follow her on Twitter: @NPNowHancock.