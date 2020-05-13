In the second week of St. Joseph’s reopening period, bars continued to stay closed until the city decided Wednesday that they could reopen Thursday, May 14.

The City Council had made the decision to hold off on opening bars in order to address safety restrictions and were concerned that bars might not be able to control the environment as easily as a restaurant could.

Kimberly Bigham, owner of Mr. Bigshots, has been closed for two months now and said the uncertainty of the reopening had been one of the hardest aspects.

“I can do the same spacing as a restaurant, the only difference is that they serve food, which I think could actually spread the virus more,” Bigham said.

Bigham said there are more than 30 bars in St. Joseph that weren’t able to open and left a lot of people out of work.

“Nothing stops on your bills and payments, but you have no money coming in and this is going to hurt and probably shut down a lot of businesses,” Bigham said.

Bigham said her main concern is the safety and health of her employees and customers during the reopening.

“I don’t want to open if it’s not the right thing to do, but why would it only be for the bars that it’s unsafe?” Bigham said.

The bars will be following similar social distancing requirements as restaurants but will have some restrictions regarding closing times.

Timmy Lawrence, co-owner of the Muny Inn, said he’ll do whatever he needs to do get out of this stalemate.

“If we can open up at 25% capacity, then 25% is better than nothing,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence still believes that everything should’ve opened at the same time, but is happy they can open with some restrictions.

“You can’t come in to the bar until you checked in, limited seating and we will not have barstools at the bar,” Lawrence said.

Marty Novak, City Council member, is happy the city chose to reopen bars, considering how many of them were struggling.

“This is their livelihood, we’ve got to take that into consideration and I think we are and I think we can do this very safely,” Novak said.

The City Council plans to pay close attention to the numbers over the next week before it reconvenes on Thursday, May 21.

“We want to make sure that what we’re doing is being effective,” Novak said. “Mosaic is going to be doing 2,000 tests over the weekend and I think that’s going to give us more information and data.”

Muny Inn will not open until Monday because Lawrence said staff needs time to make the proper arrangements.

”We simply ask the simplest things, stay home if you’re sick, respect social distancing, and wash your hands, please,” Lawrence said.