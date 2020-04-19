This past week should have been one of the busiest of the year for accountants across the nation.

The April 15 wrap up week for tax filing has now turned into the beginning of a whole new test as the deadline was pushed back to July 15. A local accountant said that this time of year is generally like her off-season.

“We usually close right after April 15, so this time is when I am usually looking forward to a vacation,” Mary Scott, a CPA for Mary Scott LLC, said. “We now have about four months to do the tax returns we would do in four weeks.”

Another local accounting firm said the extension in the tax season did not change how staff worked on client tax returns from earlier this year. An accountant from the firm said that she worked on taxes as if nothing has changed.

“We have been trying to stay on track like it has been a normal tax season while working from home too,” Emily Hilsabeck, a CPA with CliftonLarsenAllen (CLA), said. “To get our clients used to some of the changes is a little challenging.”

Hilsabeck also mentioned that the workload they would have to deal with would be light for them in the next couple of months.

“From our standpoint, we tried to get around to all the returns that we did have in, because if you have a refund you do want to go ahead and file that,” Hilsabeck said. “I would say we did receive about 10% less then we would have in a normal year, so that 10% is what we will be working on from now until July.”

At Mary Scott LLC, the extended time has not affected how staff are able to keep up their end of the business, but there will have to be money spread around differently this year to pay bills.

“It is not a burden for us, but it is odd,” Scott said. “We are a heavy tax practice, and we make 75% to 80% of our income at least in tax season. So it is just a matter of stretching things out a bit. We are going to have the same bills. It will largely be a budgeting difference for us.”

Hilsabeck and Scott both said they would also look at bonus depreciations and the opportunity to make some amends to clients’ tax returns. The local accountants also had no concern this situation would set their businesses back with all of the changes.